Fort Sill soldier dies in Kiowa County

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – For Sill officials confirmed that a soldier died on Wednesday.

Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office officials found U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge, a 40-year-old Field Artillery Targeting Technician assigned to the Fires Center of Excellence, unresponsive on Wednesday, May 5, according to a Fires Center of Excellence news release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City pronounced Savidge deceased.

“The next of kin have been notified and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues. The cause of death is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” the news release states.

No further information was provided.