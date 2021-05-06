Fort Sill soldier dies in Kiowa County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Sill

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – For Sill officials confirmed that a soldier died on Wednesday.

Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office officials found U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge, a 40-year-old Field Artillery Targeting Technician assigned to the Fires Center of Excellence, unresponsive on Wednesday, May 5, according to a Fires Center of Excellence news release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City pronounced Savidge deceased.

“The next of kin have been notified and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues. The cause of death is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” the news release states.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Image of the KFOR app

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report