Fort Sill soldier dies on base, cause of death under investigation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A soldier died at Fort Sill on Tuesday.

The Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office issued a news release stating that the soldier was “found unresponsive on post” late Tuesday afternoon.

The soldier’s name is being withheld until 24-hours after next of kin has been notified, according to the news release.

The cause of the soldier’s death is currently unknown, but under investigation, the news release states.

