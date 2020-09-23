FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A soldier died at Fort Sill on Tuesday.
The Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office issued a news release stating that the soldier was “found unresponsive on post” late Tuesday afternoon.
The soldier’s name is being withheld until 24-hours after next of kin has been notified, according to the news release.
The cause of the soldier’s death is currently unknown, but under investigation, the news release states.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- FBI seeks more potential victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child porn case
- Fort Sill soldier dies on base, cause of death under investigation
- Former Lucky Star Casino CEO gets year and a day in prison, required to pay over $1 million restitution to IRS
- Immigration agency bans in-person interpreters at asylum interviews due to coronavirus fears
- Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump