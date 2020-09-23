Fort Sill soldier dies on base, cause of death under investigation

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A soldier died at Fort Sill on Tuesday.

The Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office issued a news release stating that the soldier was “found unresponsive on post” late Tuesday afternoon.

The soldier’s name is being withheld until 24-hours after next of kin has been notified, according to the news release.

The cause of the soldier’s death is currently unknown, but under investigation, the news release states.

LATEST HEADLINES: