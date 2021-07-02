Fort Sill soldiers back on base after receiving treatment at hospital for heat-related issues

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Several Fort Sill soldiers are back on the Army base after being taken to a hospital Thursday for heat-related issues.

Fort Sill officials announced Thursday that 11 soldiers experienced heat-related symptoms during a field training exercise.

Four of the 11 were treated by battalion medics, but the other seven were taken to hospitals.

All seven were discharged from the hospitals Thursday night and returned to training on Friday, officials said.

“The safety of our Soldiers and trainees is our number one priority. Drill sergeants and cadre are trained to recognize symptoms of heat-related injuries and act appropriately,” officials said. “The medics are free to exercise their judgment to ensure the safety of our trainees.”

