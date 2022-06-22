FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Fort Sill soldiers are being credited with saving the life of a man along I-44.

Capt. Hayden Penn and Capt. Cody Oswald were headed south on I-44 from Fort Sill separately when Penn saw a wrecked pickup truck.

“I could tell the truck was on its side,” Penn said. “There was a second lieutenant in uniform and a civilian and it looked like they were trying to tip the truck back onto its wheels. Then, they tried to get an older gentleman out through the windshield, which had broken out.”

Penn climbed on top of the truck, was able to open the driver’s side door, and rescue the driver.

“Between the other soldier and civilian who were on the outside and me working from the top of the vehicle, we were able to get the guy through the windshield and out of the truck,” Penn said.

Oswald pulled up to the scene a few minutes later.

“The truck was obviously on fire and there were no emergency vehicles there at that time,” Oswald remembered. “I didn’t know it was Penn on top of the truck, but he was yelling that he had a fire extinguisher in his vehicle, so I ran to get it.”

The underside of the truck was engulfed in flames, so Oswald was able to use the fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

They say the driver was dazed but only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Even though they possibly saved the driver’s life, they don’t call themselves heroes.

“No, I just stopped and just happened to be in the right place at the right time, I guess,” Penn laughed.

“I’ve always stopped at an accident scene if there’s no first responders on scene yet,” Oswald said. “I’ve always stopped, no matter how big or how small the scene is. Especially, when you see a guy standing on the side of a flipped-over truck that’s on fire.”

Both captains said the lieutenant who was the first on the scene deserves recognition, but no one can seem to identify him.