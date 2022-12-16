OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are heading home for the holidays.

Organizers say soldiers will pass through the YMCA Military Welcome Center at Will Rogers World Airport on their way home for Christmas.

Busloads of servicemen and women stationed at Fort Sill began arriving at the airport around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City ensured the soldiers were fed before their journeys.

“The holidays and holiday travel can be stressful for members of the military. We are grateful for the many volunteers and local partners who come together to spread the holiday spirit and ensure these men and women have as little stress as possible, feel appreciated and comfortable as they travel,” said CEO Kelly Kay. “We are proud to provide the comforts of the YMCA Military Welcome Center during the holidays and all year long. It is our way of giving back to those who dedicate themselves to serving our country.”

For more than 15 years the YMCA Military Welcome Center has provided comfort, connection, and refreshments to traveling members of the military and their families at the Will Rogers World Airport.