Fort Sill soldiers travel home for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some of our nation’s finest are heading home for the holidays.

Soldiers from Fort Still filled Will Rogers World Airport on Friday morning, flying all of the country to see their families.

It’s been a long couple of months for these cadets.

“About 360 came from Fort Sill here to Will Rogers World Airport so they could fly home for the holidays,” said Rachel Klein, with the YMCA Military Welcome Center.

Solider Kaitlin Quinton says she’s been gone since August. She’s now flying home to Rhode Island.

“I’m like a home body,” said Quinton, “I’m really close with my family so not seeing them and only talking to them once in a while … it’s really hard,” she said.

Quinton’s mom is a nurse on the frontlines.

“So, it means a lot to go home, that she got through that and I’m going to get to see her and she’s going to have some time off too,” she said.

John Gyra is also flying home to the Ocean State.

He says he’s never been away from home for this long.

“I’ve never been away from home for more than two weeks, so this is definitely a change for me,” said Gyra.

One thing he misses most is mom’s cooking.

“You get used to the military food, but it’ll be cool to go home and have some normal food again,” he said.

He also misses the people.

“I miss my parents for sure. I miss my friends hanging out with my friends,” said Gyra.

It’s been a tricky year with the pandemic.

For a while, these soldiers didn’t even know if they’d be able to travel.

“There was a point where I wasn’t sure due to COVID-19 if I was going to be able to go home,” said Quinton.

While they’re grateful for the lessons learned and friendships made, they’re looking forward to the rest and time with family.

“It means everything to go home,” said Quinton.

It’s important to note, soldiers will quarantine and follow proper precautions when they are back at Fort Sill.