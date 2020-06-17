Fort Sill to host free summer concert with Trace Adkins as headliner

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Fort Sill is gearing up for its post summer tradition with a concert featuring country superstar Trace Adkins.

Fort Sill will have a concert for their troops, military families, and the Lawton community on July 25.

Officials at Fort Sill say Daughtry will no longer be able to perform as the headliner and, instead, multi-Platinum country superstar Trace Adkins has been confirmed to headline the free show.

Adkins last performed for Fort Sill in 2013 and has performed for service members across 12 USO Tours. Adkins has over 20 charted singles and three Academy of Country Music Awards in his multi-decade career.

Previously announced appearances by special guest Clay Melton, as well as the 77th Army Band, will perform as planned.

Information on social distancing procedures, show, door times, and directions for parking will be released at another time.