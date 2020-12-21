Fort Towson man shoots, kills bystander at Oklahoma bar

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Choctaw County are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar.
Around midnight on Saturday, deputies with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to an altercation at Buttercups, just west of Fort Towson.
Investigators say a man had an altercation inside the bar and was asked to leave.
When he went outside, he got a gun and fired several rounds into the bar, shooting and killing a Wright City man. Officials say the victim had only come to the bar to check on his wife who worked there.
After a chase with troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the suspect was taken into custody.
- Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
- Justice Dept. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
- LIVE: US health and defense officials give update 1 week into COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- Second stimulus checks: Highlights of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and government spending bills
- Struggling to make ends meet? Oklahomans to apply for heating assistance