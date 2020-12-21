Fort Towson man shoots, kills bystander at Oklahoma bar

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Choctaw County are investigating a deadly shooting at a bar.

Around midnight on Saturday, deputies with the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office were called to an altercation at Buttercups, just west of Fort Towson.

Investigators say a man had an altercation inside the bar and was asked to leave.

When he went outside, he got a gun and fired several rounds into the bar, shooting and killing a Wright City man. Officials say the victim had only come to the bar to check on his wife who worked there.

After a chase with troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the suspect was taken into custody.