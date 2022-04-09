UPDATE: Oklahoma 44 has been reopened, according to OHP.

Original Story

FOSS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking Foss, Okla., residents to evacuate the town as a grassfire grows more dangerous.

Oklahoma 44 was closed at 5:09 p.m. Saturday because of the grassfire, which is burning between Interstate 40’s 53 mile marker and Foss’ north side.

“Heavy smoke is a hazard and residents have been notified to evacuate the town of Foss,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.

This is a developing situation.