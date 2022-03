LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A foster home in Luther, Okla., was badly damaged in a fire on Saturday.

Luther Fire Department crews were called to Anna’s House Foundation after a fire ignited around 2:30 p.m.

A Fire Department official told KFOR a young child was playing with a lighter, causing the fire to ignite.

The blaze burned 80-90 percent of the home.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were extinguishing hotspots as of 5:45 p.m.