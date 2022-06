OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A body was found in a river in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, but foul play is not currently suspected.

The body was discovered in the Oklahoma River near Interstate 40 and Pennsylvania.

Emergency responders in Oklahoma City were called to the Oklahoma River after a body was found in the water. Image KFOR

Police officials spoke with KFOR Thursday and said they do not suspect foul play was involved with the person’s death.

However, police personnel are waiting for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to make a final determination on the cause of death, and to help identify the deceased.