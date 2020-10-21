Foundation hopes to plant 65,000 daffodil bulbs to beautify Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local foundation is hoping to brighten up the community this spring with a project that begins this fall.

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is kicking off ‘Rebloom Oklahoma,’ a major bulb planting project that involves parks, medians and hundreds of other public spaces across Oklahoma County.

“As Oklahoma City and neighboring communities emerge from the coronavirus doldrums of 2020, they will be greeted this spring by tens of thousands of daffodils that will be planted this November and December,” said OCCF President Nancy Anthony. “This has been a tough year for everyone, but this bulb-planting program is a beautiful way to start 2021 on an optimistic note.”

The Community Foundation will be partnering with dozens of scout troops, neighborhood associations, civic organizations, and other community groups to plant 65,000 daffodil bulbs in more than 400 locations in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Midwest City, Bethany, and other communities in Oklahoma County.

Community groups in Oklahoma County can apply to participate in the program by going to occf.org/rebloom. Applications are due by Nov. 9 on a first come first serve basis, and qualifying organizations can pick up their bulbs from 12 to 6 p.m., Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, 1000 N Broadway in Oklahoma City.

To ensure the daffodils bloom next spring, bulbs need to be planted by Dec. 14.

