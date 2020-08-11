Foundation launching ‘Kit-A-Kid’ campaign to provide school supplies for Oklahoma City students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many school districts are starting the school year virtually, a local organization says students will still need school supplies to learn.

The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools is launching the Kit-A-Kid fundraising campaign.

Organizers say nine out of 10 OKCPS students are living in poverty, meaning many families are unable to take on the added expense of providing school supplies for students.

On average, teachers and principals are constantly using their own money to make sure students have supplies.

The Kit-A-Kid campaign allows officials to purchase supply sets for $30 that would otherwise retail for around $100. Each supply set is intended for one student to use for the entire school year.

“Given the hardships many families are currently facing due to the ongoing pandemic, we anticipate the need for this program to be even greater than usual. We appreciate donations of any amount and 100% of contributions are used to provide school supplies within the OKCPS district,” said Mary Mélon, President & CEO of The Foundation for OKCPS.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the Foundation for OKCPS, and we deeply appreciate their efforts to put school supplies in the hands of students who need them. The pandemic has added another layer of stress for families as they prepare for Back to School, and, through this partnership, our community can reassure OKCPS students and families that even as we start back virtually we are all still in this together,” Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

LATEST STORIES: