Foundation matching donations to Sunbeam Family Services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to support a local organization this Giving Tuesday, Sunbeam Family Services says donations will go even further.

Through Dec. 31, donations made to Sunbeam will be matched up to $25,000, thanks to the McLaughlin Family Foundation.

“At McLaughlin Family Foundation, we have an extra-special place in our hearts for the staff and services that Sunbeam provides,” said Kelly Gray, chief executive officer of McLaughlin Family Foundation. “We have chosen to provide grants to Sunbeam every year since we started our Foundation because we value the excellent work they do and appreciate they serve central Oklahomans in need of assistance.”

Donations made to the non-profit will help children, families, and seniors across central Oklahoma.

“Your generosity provides life-changing support to our neighbors,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW. “Thanks to the match from McLaughlin Family Foundation, your donation has twice the impact. With your partnership, families are connected to a caring team at Sunbeam who empowers them on their journey. Please give what you can this holiday season.”

Donations can be made online or by calling (405) 609-2311.

