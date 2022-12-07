MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A national organization is helping the families of two Oklahoma heroes.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it has paid, in full, the mortgages on the homes of Ryan Philips and Frank Rodriguez as part of its annual ‘Season of Hope Campaign.’

Ryan Phillips, a firefighter and paramedic with the Tulsa Fire Department, passed away from a job-related heart attack on April 2, 2019.

Phillips spent 14 years with the Tulsa Fire Department at Station 29 on South Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter.

Frank Rodriguez, a sergeant with the Midwest City Police Department, died on Sept. 29, 2021 from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Rodriguez joined the Army as an infantryman in January 2002. He earned the rank of Sergeant and served multiple tours of duty in Iraq during his seven years of service.

After leaving the military, he joined law enforcement. His most recent job involved serving as a school resource office at Midwest City High School.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline, and their three children.

“It is hard to explain how anything could comfort us during such a difficult time. However, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation gave us the gift of our home which gave us stability. It has allowed us time to grieve and gives us an opportunity to start to heal. Frank would have been so honored, the aid given to us by the foundation is a tribute to his sacrifice,” said Pauline Rodriguez.

This year, Tunnel of Towers will deliver over 200 mortgage-free homes across the country to America’s heroes and their families.