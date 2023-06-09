SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As residents continue to clean up after a devastating tornado, a local organization announced a massive donation for relief grants.

The REALTORS Relief Foundation announced that the Shawnee Board of REALTORS will receive $150,000 in relief grants to help victims impacted by the April 19 storms.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support we received from the REALTORS® Relief Foundation following the April 19 tornadoes,” Shawnee Board of REALTORS® President Jamie Carter said. “The relief fund has provided us with life-changing resources for those affected to begin rebuilding. This contribution will aid the entire community.”

Organizers say the funds will be used by victims to make housing payments.

Homeowners affected by the April 19 tornadoes should call the Shawnee Board of REALTORS® at (405) 273-6113 to apply for assistance or learn more.