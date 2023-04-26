OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a pet to your family, a national foundation is working to help ’empty the shelters’ at several facilities.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to bring its ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event to more than 350 shelters in 45 states.

From May 1 through May 15, adoption fees at participating organizations will be $50 or less for cats and dogs.

“Dogtopia believes every family should have the choice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. “Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization, and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through ‘Empty the Shelters.”

The shelters who are participating in Oklahoma include:

City of Lawton Animal Welfare Division

City of Sand Springs Animal Welfare

Humane Society of Tulsa

Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Pets & People Humane Society Inc

Second Chance Pet Rescue

Washington County SPCA.