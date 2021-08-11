Foundations pay off home mortgage for Edmond Marine Corps veteran stricken with ALS, fund renovations

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Maj. Tyler Tidwell is a US Marine Corps veteran. He spent 13 years as an infantry officer and was deployed overseas three times.

He was valedictorian of his senior class at Deer Creek High School and played college football at the United States Naval Academy.

Maj. Tidwell now suffers from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The disease has taken his ability to speak and the use of his arms, his hands and his legs. But it didn’t take everything.

“Not having to worry about a financial burden with paying the mortgage so we can do more treatments for Tyler,” his wife Cassi Tidwell said. “We have the money to be able to do that and using it in other places now that we don’t have the mortgage.”

The Tidwell’s mortgage was paid in full.

“If we can just make their lives just a little bit better, today was a special, special day,” Andrew McClure of Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Mission accomplished.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Travis Manion Foundation not only took care of that burden, but they made renovations to the family’s home. They put in a rack system that allows Tyler to get from the bedroom to the bathroom with ease, installed automated lighting and doors, ramps and widened doorways. The family had a general idea of what was happening, but nothing like this. They were away for about two months while the work was being done, and today is their first day back home.

“It is such a blessing, and our lives have been changed so much by this. We will forever be thankful,” Cassi Tidwell said. “There is no cure for ALS, but with different trials and things that we are trying and continue to try along the way, we can only hope that that will help or it slow down. We are just going to try everything we can, and having the ability to do that is a huge blessing.”