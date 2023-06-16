OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating 27 years of broadcasting by giving back to the communities it serves around the nation, including several organizations here in the Sooner State.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

On Friday, KFOR volunteered with two local organizations, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command.

News 4 helped pack breakfast bags and casserole meals for Oklahoma children at the Regional Food Bank’s Hope’s Kitchen.

In all, the KFOR crew help pack up 2,032 meals!

KFOR worked to stock shelves, bins and freezers at The Salvation Army’s Client-Choice Food Pantry. The team also assisted the customers with shopping and loading up their groceries.

KFOR employees at the pantry say 58 citizens were served during the News 4 shift!

News 4 crews also assisted at The Salvation Army Oklahoma County Family Shelter and the Senior Center on Shartel.

At the Family Emergency Shelter, the KFOR team helped serve food and stock shelves.

At the Senior Center, KFOR enjoyed crafts and breakfast with the elderly citizens in attendance.

