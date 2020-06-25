Four arrested for disorderly conduct at OKCPD station after attempting to make a complaint on an officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were arrested after they went to the Oklahoma City Police Department to file a complaint on an officer. Police said they were taken into custody after they refused to leave the entryway of the building and became hostile and aggressive.

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Tuesday when a group was helping an individual paint a mural next to the police station.

Some people moved road closure signs blocking off the mural farther out into the intersection, completely blocking it off.

A police officer transporting a civilian to the department moved the closure signs and went to drive through.

“When the officer returned to the vehicle and began driving toward police headquarters, several of the people working on the mural blocked the officers path,” said Capt. Larry Withrow with Oklahoma City police.

The group insisted they had a permit to have the intersection blocked.

Oklahoma City police provided KFOR the following cell phone videos of the exchange, which they obtained from social media:

Finally, the officer took a different route to the department.

Wednesday morning, four people returned to the department to file a report on the officer for driving into them. They were told to call 911 because the police lobby is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group refused to leave until an officer would come talk to them.

When an officer opened the door for a deliver person, one of the group blocked the door from being closed.

After an argument with officers, she was arrested.

About 30 minutes later, three more from the group were also arrested.

Oklahoma City police provided KFOR the following videos of the arrests, one from surveillance footage, the other cell phone footage police obtained on social media:

Miracle Parks was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct, Sincere Terry and Tyreke “Ezra” Baker were arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace and alleged disorderly conduct and Mia Hogsett for allegedly disturbing the peace, alleged disorderly conduct and allegedly planning or attempting to conspire to perform an act of violence.

Cherise Baker said her son is just the photographer documenting the group’s activities. She said officers have been provoking the group working on the mural all week, ignoring road closures and taunting, even “baiting”, them.

“If they’ve seen something, he should have spoken in a manner to educate them and just let them know this is a part that needed to be not blocked off so they can get here,” she said of the officer they were complaining about Tuesday, “but instead he met them with aggression.”

As a result of the two incidents, the city told the mural painter to take a break from painting for the day.

