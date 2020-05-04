Four buildings destroyed in four-alarm blaze in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire officials in Oklahoma City are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed two buildings.

Crews responded to the scene in the 1800 block of N.W. 5th St. on Sunday around 3:50 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says smoke was visible from as far away as Norman when the fire began.

Firefighters first on scene saw two large, metal-clad businesses on fire with other buildings being threatened on the three sides.

Crews quickly began attacking the fire from the exterior due to the extent of the fire involvement.

In all, 26 pieces of apparatus with 74 firefighters, plus additional Command Staff, responded to battle the four-alarm blaze.

The owner arrived and told firefighters two of the buildings involved were used to store building construction materials which were used for a construction and remodeling business.

Building products of all kinds were reported to be inside.

A business immediately adjacent to the east had a concrete block exterior wall which kept the blaze in check just long enough for firefighters to douse those flames and ultimately save that business from fire damage.

On the backside of the burning buildings, other firefighters knocked back intense flames which were impinging on another large business.

The firefighters were successful in saving that building as well.

A smaller building behind the two original buildings was lost as well as one other small structure immediately to the west.

In all, the original two fire buildings and two smaller, adjacent buildings were lost. One large business to the east and a large business to the south were saved.

Owners told firefighters that the business was closed and no workers were there at the time of fire.

They also stated that three dogs were inside.

Firefighters later located one of the dogs behind the business. The dog did have some burn injuries, but overall appeared to be okay. The other two dogs were not located.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with an arm injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage estimates were set at $93,358 for the structures and $93,000 for contents.