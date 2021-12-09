Four candidates file to run for Oklahoma City mayor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City voters will be choosing between four candidates for the City of Oklahoma City mayoral position.
The four candidates are:
- Carol Hefner
- David Holt
- Jimmy Lawson
- Frank Urbanic.
If the winner of the Feb. 8 general election earns a majority of the votes, the candidate will be sworn-in to a four-year term in April.
If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will be in a runoff election on April 5.
The mayor’s annual salary is $24,000 and serves part-time as the head of the city council.
The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.