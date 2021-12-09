Four candidates file to run for Oklahoma City mayor

Downtown Oklahoma City

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City voters will be choosing between four candidates for the City of Oklahoma City mayoral position.

The four candidates are:

  • Carol Hefner
  • David Holt
  • Jimmy Lawson
  • Frank Urbanic.

If the winner of the Feb. 8 general election earns a majority of the votes, the candidate will be sworn-in to a four-year term in April.

If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will be in a runoff election on April 5.

The mayor’s annual salary is $24,000 and serves part-time as the head of the city council.

The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8.

