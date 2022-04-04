WARR ACRES, Okla.(KFOR) – Officials say several people were detained following a shootout in Warr Acres.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call about gunshots being heard near N.W. 63rd and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say four people were detained by officers with the Warr Acres Police Department, including two people who still had weapons on them when police arrived at the scene.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Bethany Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the shootout.