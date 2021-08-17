Four dogs dumped at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary

Second Chance Shelter

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman animal sanctuary says four animals were dumped at the facility in the middle of a thunderstorm.

On Monday night, officials say two adults abandoned four dogs at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary in the rain.

Organizers at the shelter say the dogs are severely malnourished, and appear to have worms or mites.

“Besides being a little shaken up, the dogs appear to be in good spirits and will desperately be needing foster homes once they get medically checked out to get them [back] on the road to recovery and adoption,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

