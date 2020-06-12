Four in critical condition after ambulance crashes into toll booth on H.E. Bailey Turnpike

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Four people are in critical condition after an ambulance crashed into a toll booth in Grady County.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Jackson County ambulance hit a toll booth, closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of the traffic on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike between Chickasha and Newcastle.

Officials say the westbound and eastbound lanes of the turnpike, except for the Pike Pass lanes, remain closed.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed until noon, while the westbound lanes should be open before then.

The driver of the ambulance was going eastbound when it hit the toll booth, officials say, adding that they’re not sure why the ambulance was not in the Pike Pass lane.

Three people inside of the ambulance were injured; two paramedics and one patient. A toll booth worker was also injured.

Officials tell KFOR the four people injured are in serious condition, but they are awake and talking.

Three of them were flown to the hospital, and another was driven.

What led up to the incident remains under investigation.