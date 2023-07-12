MCCLOUD, Ok (KFOR) — Tuesday afternoon, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s got a call that kayakers needed help in the North Canadian River.

“Four individuals and their kayaks pretty much immediately flipped. Um, one managed to get out, the other three were sucked under by the current and down river,” said Travis Dinwiddie, the Undersheriff Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

One man was rescued first. He was holding onto a pile of debris along the river. Then farther down the river, a man and a woman were stranded in their kayaks.

“You can see the current pushing them down the river…look at that. they’re gonna try and get these kayakers on this boat,” said Mason Dunn, News 4’s Chopper Pilot.

Dunn helped guide crews to where the kayakers were located.

“We were in contact…our desk was in contact with the personnel on the ground, we spotted them, told them to come where the helicopter is,” said Dunn.

Rescue crews found the kayakers grabbing onto a tree.

“You can see the rescue boat has pulled up to them, they appear to be okay,” said Dunn.

Pottawatomie Sheriff’s say all four were rescued safely and there were no injuries.

“There’s nothing out here folks, if they kept going down the river, I don’t know how far they would’ve gone,” said Dunn.

The sheriff’s office says none of the rescued kayakers asked for medical assistance.