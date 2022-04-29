ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of four people, including two children in Adair County.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 28, emergency crews were called to an accident on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts, Oklahoma.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2014 Ford 3500 Van and a 1991 Dodge Ram involved in a wreck.
Officials say the van was carrying 10 passengers, including nine children from Westville, Oklahoma.
The 34-year-old driver of the van, a 13-year-old female passenger, and a 11-year-old female passenger were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Five of the other children were admitted to a nearby hospital for various injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, who was identified as 61-year-old Larry Valentine, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, the cause of the crash and what happened remains under investigation.