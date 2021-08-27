Four Oklahoma City health systems begin tri-weekly COVID-19 hospitalization updates

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, medical personnel don PPE while attending to a patient (not infected with COVID-19) at Bellevue Hospital in New York. Workers in New York City-run hospitals and health clinics will have to get vaccinated or get tested weekly under a policy announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to battle a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four Oklahoma City health systems are joining together to provide regular updates on COVID-19 case counts and bed availability in an effort to provide transparency regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, hospital leaders say.

Officials say they will provide a joint update every Monday, Wednesday and Friday “until our health care community begins to see relief from this current surge.”

As of Friday, August 27, 2021, Oklahoma City’s hospitals are seeing the following impact from COVID-19:

INTEGRIS Health:

INTEGRIS Health currently has 210 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals, with 173 of those patients in the metro. INTEGRIS Health has no available ICU beds.

Mercy:

Mercy currently has 118 inpatients with COVID-19 in Mercy hospitals across Oklahoma, with 66 of those patients at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. Mercy has no available ICU beds and three patients waiting in the ER for an ICU bed.

OU Health:

OU Health hospitals (all three, including Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health): 42 inpatients with COVID-19. OU Health has no available beds for COVID-19 patients.

SSM Health St. Anthony: 140 inpatients with COVID-19 in SSM Health St. Anthony hospitals. No ICU beds are available.

These numbers are constantly changing as our teams work to discharge, transfer, and admit patients throughout the day.

On Friday, officials believe there are 22,426 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Officials say there were 1,602 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 60 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.