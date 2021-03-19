Four Oklahoma murder convictions overturned due to U.S. Supreme Court ruling, more expected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four accused killers will now get new trials. Their convictions were reversed because their crimes happened on what the Supreme Court has ruled is Indian land.

“The difference is gonna be is a lot of these people who have been to trial, convicted, sentenced to prison, you’re gonna get a complete do-over,” said Scott Adams, Oklahoma criminal defense attorney.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals overturned four different criminal convictions.

Those overturned are Christopher Hathcoat, Arnold Howell, Jordan Mitchell and Shannon Kepler. Three of them were charged with first-degree murder and Kepler was charged with manslaughter.

The other thing all four have in common is their convictions were dismissed because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

“The McGirt decision is really a landmark decision that is gonna affect the criminal litigation in Oklahoma for the foreseeable future,” Adams said. “It’s probably a landmark decision that we haven’t seen in 100 years.

Oklahoma Defense Attorney Scott Adams says attorneys now have to do some extra work, like looking into where a crime occurred and whether or not the victim or suspect are Native American.

If and when a conviction is dismissed, it will either be picked up by the federal courts or tribal courts, depending on the severity of the conviction.

“If you’ve had a conviction back in the 60s or the 70s, 80s, 90s out in Eastern Oklahoma, it’s something you ought to take a look at,” Adams said.

We asked Adams if we would see hundreds more cases like this.

“I think we’ll see thousands eventually,” Adams said.

But Attorney General Mike Hunter has concerns, sending KFOR the following statement:

“Although we anticipate these individuals to still be held accountable for their crimes on the federal level, our hearts go out to the victims in these cases. They are the ones who are going to have to re-live the trauma of another trial. That is why we continue to encourage Congress to pass federal legislation to allow us to compact with the tribes on criminal matters so we can share jurisdiction as we have in the past.”

And Adams says if neither federal or tribal courts pick up a case, that person could potentially walk free.