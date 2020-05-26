Four Oklahoma teenagers killed in car accident

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is mourning after a tragic crash claimed the lives of four teenagers.

Officials say four teenagers were killed after being rear-ended at a red light in Durant.

Investigators say the driver of the truck that hit them was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, but very few details have been released at this time.

Authorities say the driver of the truck is still in the hospital, but could face charges for the crash after investigators said they could smell alcohol on him at the crash site.

Two of the victims were members of Durant’s cross country track team.