Four people taken into custody after police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say four people were taken into custody after a police chase.

The chase began when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near S.W. 29th and May Ave.

Oklahoma City police say the driver refused to pull over, which led to a short chase.

Officers ultimately decided to end the chase because they felt it was too dangerous since the driver was going too fast with his headlights off.

However, a police helicopter kept an eye on the driver and found the suspect’s car near S.W. 56th and Walker.

When officers arrived at the scene, four people ran from the vehicle.

All four were taken into custody.

