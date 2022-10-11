OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s $118 million MAPS 4 project will include four new youth centers across the city, with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County as the operating partner.

The Oklahoma City Council voted, based on the success of BGCOC, to bring on the organization to help operate afterschool and summer programs designed for Oklahoma City’s children in need.

Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County.

The centers will provide social involvement with athletics, arts, family programs, health programs and education.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County dedicates itself to serving youth through empowering academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles,” said Teena Belcik, president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County. “Partnering with the City on the MAPS 4 Youth Centers project is a golden opportunity to support the Oklahoma City community and further our mission – to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most.”

The BGCOC has served more than 15,000 youth members, and a 100 percent high school graduation rate has been achieved and expected in the future.

“Youth Centers are a critical component for our city today and for the next generation,” said MAPS Program Manager David Todd. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County will be an invaluable partner on this project as we begin the extensive site selection, design and construction process for these centers.”

The four centers will be located throughout the city, with locations to be selected later this year.

For for more information, visit MAPS 4 projects and funding.