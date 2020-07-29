EB I-40 narrowed to one lane near Yukon after crash leaves four injured

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle wreck in Canadian County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near I-40 and Cimarron Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officials tell KFOR a semi, RV, and a car were involved in the crash.
The car was found in a ditch.
The driver of the RV and three people from the car were transported to the hospital. One passenger in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not transported.
What led up to the crash is still under investigation.
Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Cimarron Rd. and Garth Brooks Blvd. near Yukon for several hours due to the incident.
Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.
