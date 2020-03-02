Fourth arrest made in connection to man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fourth arrest has been made in connection to the 2019 murder of a 39-year-old man.

On Feb. 10, 2019, police were called to the area near N.W. 19th and Meridian after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to find a victim or the shooter. However, a few minutes later, officials with St. Anthony’s Hospital called 911 to report that a gunshot victim had just arrived at the emergency room.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Matt Bowens, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two women were arrested in connection to the shooting; 29-year-old Erika Schwengels and 33-year-old Kristen Brooks. Both were booked into jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

In May of 2019, Arkansas police arrested Cheo McCoy, who was wanted out of Oklahoma City for Bowen’s murder. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints, including first-degree murder.

More than a year after the murder, authorities say another man has been taken into custody.

On Feb. 27, 2020, Oklahoma City police were advised of an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Rodney Gray for first-degree murder.

Police responded to Gray’s last known address and took him into custody without incident.

Gray was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder, and several other complaints in connection to Bowens’ death.

Rodney Gray is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Jail.