OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Detention Center officials say another detainee has died in custody.

At approximately 6 a.m. Friday, a Detention Officer discovered 37-year-old Courtenay Doyle unresponsive in her cell while conducting sight checks.

The Detention Officer called for medical staff and immediately began life-saving measures.

EMSA transported Doyle to the hospital, where she was declared deceased at approximately 7:16 a.m. Friday.

Doyle was booked into the detention center March 13, 2023, by Bethany Police on Trafficking Illegal Drugs and Possession of Paraphernalia charges.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has also been notified to assist.

This is the fourth death at the jail in 2023. A 26-year-old detainee died in January, a 69-year-old detainee died in February, and another 26-year-old detainee died earlier this month.