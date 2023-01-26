OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students in the Broadcast and Video Production (BVP) program at Francis Tuttle Technology Center have been awarded for their work.

The students in the BVP program submitted a video for the 2023 Work-Based Learning Video Contest arranged by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (ODCTE).

Broadcast and Video Production students win statewide award. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

According to Francis Tuttle, they were awarded first place for their demonstration of how attending Thunder Media Day provided experience working in the professional world. The award includes additional funding for the program.

“We know that your video was a team effort with many contributors, and we would like to ask you to forward our appreciation to all who participated,” said H.L. Baird, Statewide Work Based Learning Liaison for ODCTE, in a letter to the winning students.

BVP students participated in Thunder Media Day in September. Officials say they had the opportunity to interact with professional videographers, content creators and Thunder players who were producing promotional content for the NBA season.