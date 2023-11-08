OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at Francis Tuttle Culinary Program are set to help with benefit diner preparation with MasterChef stars.

According to the Francis Tuttle press release, culinary students at Francis Tuttle Technology Center will get a firsthand professional experience with some of the nation’s top chefs thanks to Loveworks Leadership.

Five stars from the hit show MasterChef — including Francis Tuttle Culinary Program graduate Gabriel Lewis — will be preparing food Nov. 9th in the Francis Tuttle kitchens prior to participating in the Loveworks Our House Dinner benefit. The chefs will enlist the help of Francis Tuttle Culinary students as they prepare a four-course meal.

Lewis, the Host Chef for the Our House Dinner and Season 8 and 12 contestant, will be joined by:

· Jason Yang, also from Season 8 and the Jason’s Table video series

· Dara Yu from MasterChef Junior Season 1 and Food for Yu

· Freddy Chang, from MasterChef Seasons 8 and 12 and Freddy’s Harajuku

· Shari Mukherjee, from MasterChef Season 10 and the Spiced Up Mom.

Lewis helped organize this special collaboration which will provide Francis Tuttle students a unique experience working in the kitchen with top culinary talent.

Lewis studied culinary at Francis Tuttle while he was attending Putnam City North High School, graduating in 2015. He developed his love for the culinary arts while growing up with the three expert cooks in his family: his mother Lisa, his aunt Gertrude and his grandmother Valerie.

Gabriel Lewis has shown the world what can be accomplished in the kitchen.