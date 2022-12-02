OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at Francis Tuttle Technology Center raised more than $2,000 for those in need this holiday season.

Francis Tuttle students raise money. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

Students in the Trade and Industrial programs led the fundraising effort to raise $2,700 to purchase gifts for those in need. The money was raised through their annual “Money Wars” competition.

According to officials, students and staff from the Trade and Industrial programs requested donations from across campus.

The $2,700 will be used to buy gifts for other Francis Tuttle students and their families who are in need this holiday season.