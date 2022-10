OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Francis Tuttle Technology Center is inviting ghosts, goblins and families to their Boo Bash on Thursday, October 27.

Francis Tuttle’s Boo Bash if from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at their Reno Campus at 7301 W Reno Ave., Oklahoma City.

Staff volunteers will be passing out candy and guiding visitors through their Haunted Trail.

Also, the Oklahoma City Ghost Busters will be making an appearance and everyone is welcome to come dressed up in costumes.