OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Looking for your next career? Look no further than Francis Tuttle. The Technology Center is hosting a community job fair April 29.

More than 70 employers from various industries, including business administration, construction, cosmetology, food service, health care, information technology, manufacturing, trucking, as well as state, county and local government agencies will be in attendance. A complete list of employers can be found here.

“Career opportunities are a vital factor to a thriving community. An important part of our work is connecting companies with job-ready workers,” said Jill Cole, Francis Tuttle educational enhancement instructor. “Facilitating those connections benefits our graduates and other job seekers in central Oklahoma while helping close the gap as employers seek outstanding workers.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Francis Tuttle’s Reno Campus, which is located at 7301 W. Reno Ave. It is free and open to the public.