Fraternal Order of Police requests arbitrator after Oklahoma City PD Chief denies grievance over firing of sergeant charged with crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Fraternal Order of Police requested an arbitrator after Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley denied a grievance they filed after he fired a sergeant who faces prostitution and assault and battery charges.

Gourley fired Alonzo Fields from the Oklahoma City Police Department in August.

“Mr. Fields was involved in inappropriate activity at a massage parlor in southwest Oklahoma City,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn in a letter issued to the media.

Fields is also accused of abusing his authority as a police officer by attempting to obstruct the investigation into his alleged crimes.

“Mr. Fields admitted to all the allegations of misconduct,” Littlejohn said.

FOP, Lodge 123, President John George sent a letter dated Sept. 13 to Gourley, informing the police chief that the FOP decided to grieve Fields’ termination. Gourley sent a letter back to the FOP denying their grievance.

Alonzo Fields

Gourley said in his letter, dated Sept. 15, that Fields met with him prior to the termination and admitted to the 12 allegations against him.

“Sgt. Fields’ actions demonstrated a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department’s core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department,” Gourley said in the letter.

The FOP requested the matter go before an arbitrator, which is in the process of occurring, Littlejohn said.

Fields was a 7-year OKCPD veteran. His termination concerns an incident on Sept. 11, 2020, at Studio 132 Massage Therapy, which has since closed down.

Court documents state that Fields asked the massage therapist for a “’Nuru massage,’ which is associated with sex acts.”

The massage therapist told Fields that the request was illegal and that police had been called. Fields allegedly attempted to get his money back and “became aggressive,” according to court documents, pushing two employees into a wall.

He faces one count of engaging in prostitution and one count of assault and battery.

His termination letter lists the allegations against him as obstructing a criminal investigation by leaving Studio 132 after a 911 call was made, accessing dispatch records related to that call while off duty, and abusing authority by identifying himself as a police officer conducting an investigation while off duty.

The owner of Studio 132 spoke with KFOR via Facebook message in late August, saying, “He was in law enforcement and they protected him. I lost my business and was shamed.”

OKCPD officials did not comment further at the time that article was written.