OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bizarre purchase at an Oklahoma university led to a federal investigation into a national wire fraud scheme.

Officials say the investigation began in Oklahoma when the suspects used stolen credit card information from 52 credit cards to purchase $678,842 worth of tickets to Oklahoma State University athletic events.

That led to law enforcement officers identifying multiple suspects involved in a wide-ranging scheme to use stolen credit card information to purchase event tickets at venues across the United States and Canada.

Authorities say 31-year-old Steven Mesrop, of Canada, was the ringleader of at least six other co-conspirators involved in the scheme. They claim he caused a total loss of $3.4 million and attempted to cause an additional loss of $2 million.

Mesrop pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Dijon Shepard and Karin Treister pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Mirena Habib pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

In all, the defendants were ordered to collectively serve 104 months in prison and pay nearly $3.5 million in restitution.