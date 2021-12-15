Freddy’s opens new location in Oklahoma City airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you head to Will Rogers World Airport, officials say you’ll have another dining option.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened a new location on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Will Rogers World Airport center concourse in Oklahoma City.

“At Freddy’s, we’re committed to providing our guests with high-quality food and friendly service that we believe will resonate with travelers frequenting the Will Rogers World Airport,” said Chris Dull, Freddy’s President & CEO. “It’s a pleasure to work with the Paradies Lagardère team as we realize our goal of establishing the first Freddy’s airport location.”

Freddy’s is known for its steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats.

“We’re thrilled to expand our dining program at Will Rogers World Airport with one of our newest brand partners in Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “Freddy’s excellent reputation and quality program will be a popular and welcomed offering for travelers in Oklahoma City, and we look forward to partnering with this great team on many more opportunities.”