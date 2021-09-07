Free ‘Ballet Under the Stars’ performance at Scissortail Park this Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic closed the curtains on performances across Oklahoma and throughout the nation, including that of the Oklahoma City Ballet.

But the ballet company is performing again, ready to delight audiences with the grace and elegance.

Oklahoma City Ballet will bring the exquisite artistry of its ballerinas to Scissortail Park, Friday, for a free performance called “Ballet Under the Stars.”

Oklahoma City Ballet

Dancer Kara Troester Blythe, an Edmond native, joined KFOR on Monday to speak about the upcoming performance. Watch the above video for that interview.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Scissortail’s Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn. Family activities will begin at 6 p.m. with meet and greet opportunities.