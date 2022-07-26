OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The community is invited to a free block party in the Historic Uptown 23rd District.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on July 30, the community is invited to the Uptown Outside block party.

During the free block party, guests can enjoy food, live music, and a skate park that will be open to all skaters.

“Uptown is largely made up of local businesses, with owners who live in the neighborhoods nearby. This event gives us a chance to welcome people back to the district in the form of a big party,” says Chelsea Banks, Board President, Uptown 23rd District Association.

Organizers say the event will be held at N.W. 23rd St. and N. Walker Ave., with street closures beginning at 10 a.m.

Uptown 23rd District Association is encouraging everyone to visit businesses along 23rd Street. Many businesses will offer specials and other performances in their locations for this event.

Food trucks and retail vendors will also be at the event.

A raffle will also be open to the public with proceeds benefiting the Uptown 23rd District Association.