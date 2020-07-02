Free box fans available to seniors & low-income Enid residents

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Seniors and low-income Enid community members can receive a free electric box fan.

The fan giveaway is thanks to a partnership between OG&E, RSVP of Enid, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, The Salvation Army of Enid and Stride Bank, according to an OG&E news release.

The fans will be given away at the RSVP Senior Social Center during RSVP of Enid’s monthly commodity box program drive-thru event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 6.

“When OG&E announced their initiative to provide fans to both seniors and families in need, it was a natural reaction to pair the Salvation Army and the senior programs together for an all-welcoming event to hand out fans to those in need,” said Christy Baker, Executive Director of RSVP of Enid. “The partnerships with OG&E, The United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, and Stride Bank will allow 250 fans to be dispersed to the homes of our area’s most vulnerable, and we are humbled to be able to join forces with such amazing organizations to make this happen.”

OG&E has led fan donation events for the past 14 years by donating approximately $25,000 worth of fans each year to social service agencies – such as RSVP in Enid and the Salvation Army – that serve low-income and senior residents as part of the OG&E Silver Energy® Program.

United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahom recently received relief funds to purchase fans.

“Summers in Oklahoma can be hot and humid; a fan can make a difference in keeping you healthy and cool,” said Dan Schiedel, Executive Director of the United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma.

The Salvation Army of Enid will hand out fans and will have their mobile food truck present to help keep volunteers and residents hydrated during the event.

“Stride Bank, like last year, committed to providing 50 additional fans for our area’s most vulnerable. We also have support from the Enid Police Department, who will help with traffic control and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, who will help load both boxes of food and the donated fans into people’s vehicles. It’s wonderful to have these organizations coming together to help our area’s most vulnerable; as it’s been explained before, it’s the essence of Enid,” said Baker.

To pre-qualify to rece a fan, call RSVP or the Salvation Army.

“Since there is a limited supply, you must be qualified and put on the list for pick–up at the event on July 6,” the news release states.

Seniors age 60 and over interested in receiving a fan are asked to call the RSVP office by July 2 at (580) 233-5914 to get qualified.

Families or low-income residents interested in receiving a fan are asked to contact The Salvation Army at (580) 237-1910.

“There are a limited number of fans available. If you received a fan previously, please allow others to benefit this year,” the news release states.

