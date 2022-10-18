OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get your little princesses and superheroes ready for a fun evening in Bricktown with free candy, balloon art, a live pumpkin carving demonstration, and plenty of their favorite characters roaming the streets.

“Brick-or-Treat” is returning for its eighth year on Monday, October 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature the OKC Dodgers mascots Brix and Brooklyn, Thunder Drummers, a trio of witch sisters, Frozen princesses Elsa and Anna, and Batman

and Batgirl, all of whom will be available for photos.

In order to receive free candy, trick-or-treaters must be in costume, must have a guardian with them, and must be under the age of 14. BYOB – Bring Your Own Bags to collect candy.

The list below details the 40 Bricktown businesses that will be handing out candy. Participants can pick up a map of the route at the main area of the event, at Mickey Mantle Plaza in front of the Bricktown Ballpark, located at 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive. A printable map can also be found here.

Photos from past Brick-or-Treat event. Provided by: Downtown OKC Partnership



Businesses participating in the Brick-or-Treat event include:

Abuela’s Mexican Restaurant

AC Hotel

ACM @ UCO

All About Cha Bricktown

American Banjo Museum

Bellmont Development Company

Brickopolis

Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Candy Co.

Bricktown Water Taxi

Bricktown Parking Garage

Charleston’s

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Exhibit C Gallery

Family Expectations

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Hampton Inn & Suites

Heartland Payment Systems

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Homewood Suites

Hyatt Place

Ihop

Insured Aircraft Title Service

Johnson & Associates

Lime OKC

Melting Pot OKC

OKC Dodgers

Oklahoma Craft

Painted Door

Pearl’s Crabtown

OKC Police Athletic League (PAL)

Renaissance Hotel

Revolutions by Heyday

Sonic Headquarters

Steelyard Apartments

The Bridge Church

The Joinery

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

Yucatan Taco Stand

For more information on Brick-or-Treat, click here.

The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership are hosting the event, which is sponsored by Standley Systems, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Bricktown Water Taxi and Heartland.

