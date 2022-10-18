OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get your little princesses and superheroes ready for a fun evening in Bricktown with free candy, balloon art, a live pumpkin carving demonstration, and plenty of their favorite characters roaming the streets.
“Brick-or-Treat” is returning for its eighth year on Monday, October 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The family-friendly event will feature the OKC Dodgers mascots Brix and Brooklyn, Thunder Drummers, a trio of witch sisters, Frozen princesses Elsa and Anna, and Batman
and Batgirl, all of whom will be available for photos.
In order to receive free candy, trick-or-treaters must be in costume, must have a guardian with them, and must be under the age of 14. BYOB – Bring Your Own Bags to collect candy.
The list below details the 40 Bricktown businesses that will be handing out candy. Participants can pick up a map of the route at the main area of the event, at Mickey Mantle Plaza in front of the Bricktown Ballpark, located at 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive. A printable map can also be found here.
Businesses participating in the Brick-or-Treat event include:
Abuela’s Mexican Restaurant
AC Hotel
ACM @ UCO
All About Cha Bricktown
American Banjo Museum
Bellmont Development Company
Brickopolis
Bricktown Brewery
Bricktown Candy Co.
Bricktown Water Taxi
Bricktown Parking Garage
Charleston’s
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Exhibit C Gallery
Family Expectations
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
Hampton Inn & Suites
Heartland Payment Systems
Hilton Garden Inn
Holiday Inn Express
Homewood Suites
Hyatt Place
Ihop
Insured Aircraft Title Service
Johnson & Associates
Lime OKC
Melting Pot OKC
OKC Dodgers
Oklahoma Craft
Painted Door
Pearl’s Crabtown
OKC Police Athletic League (PAL)
Renaissance Hotel
Revolutions by Heyday
Sonic Headquarters
Steelyard Apartments
The Bridge Church
The Joinery
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill
Yucatan Taco Stand
For more information on Brick-or-Treat, click here.
The Bricktown Association and Downtown OKC Partnership are hosting the event, which is sponsored by Standley Systems, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Bricktown Water Taxi and Heartland.