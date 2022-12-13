DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local organization is inviting those in need to enjoy a free Christmas meal with the community.

The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association will be hosting the 34th annual free Christmas dinner on Dec. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can head to the Stephens County Fairgrounds to enjoy a meal at the fairgrounds or take it to-go.

Organizers say this year’s meal will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and homemade dessert.

In addition to the meal, officials say there will be entertainment and Santa Claus will be on hand to give out toys.