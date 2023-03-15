OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national organization is working to make sure homeless pets in Oklahoma City get the care they need.

The Street Dog Coalition is hosting a free veterinary clinic for pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests, and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The free clinic will take place on Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Shelter, located at 1724 N.W. 4th St.

For more information, visit the Street Dog Coalition’s website.