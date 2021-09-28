Free COVID-19 testing available for Oklahoma children

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say free COVID-19 testing is available for children and teenagers daily at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.

Drive-up testing will be held on the east side of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, located at 1200 Mark Everett Dr.

Testing is available 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.

Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours and will be delivered through an online portal. No physician order is required to sign up for testing.

The tests provided will be PCR tests, which are highly accurate and usually do not need to be repeated. Test samples will be collected via a nasal swab.

The CDC says you should get tested for COVID-19 if:

You have symptoms of COVID-19

You’ve had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes)

You have been asked or referred to get tested by a healthcare provider or health department.

While waiting for results, you should stay away from others, especially those at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

The CDC also recommends watching for symptoms up to 14 days after exposure.